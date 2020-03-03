The Bachelor's Jasmine Nguyen and Alexa Caves are setting the record straight on those relationship rumors.

The contestants from Peter Weber's season sparked dating speculation after Nguyen posted a photo of the dynamic duo on Instagram.

"Spoiler: We did find love after all," the client relations manager from Texas captioned the pic.

Fellow franchise star Clay Harbor also posted pictures of the season 24 celebs hanging out.

"My favorite #BachelorNation couple," the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote alongside one of the images.

But on Tuesday, Caves made it clear the two are not dating.

"I wasn't going to address this because I thought it would just blow over, but I see now I'm getting a lot of questions and the story seems to be getting bigger," the esthetician from Chicago wrote in a note via Instagram Stories. "We don't want to mislead anyone. Jay and I are not dating. She's one of my best friends. I'm sorry to get your hopes up! That would be a great story. She really just thought that was a cute caption and didn't think much of it. Jay is beautiful, kind, down to earth and very straight. Here's to our friendship @_jasminenguyen."