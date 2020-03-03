It's not all laughs on Saturday Night Live, according to Cecily Strong.

On Monday, the longtime cast member stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers and couldn't help but gush over recent SNL host RuPaul, who left her in tears of joy after sharing the stage together during their Designing Women-inspired sketch.

"It was such a dream to get to that with Ru," she told host Seth Meyers, revealing that the RuPaul's Drag Race host's episode also took place on her birthday. "I was like, ‘I can't think about it yet because I'm going to happy cry.' And finally, at the end of the show, I got to, like, turn to Ru and go, like, ‘That was the best moment of my life.'"

Last week, Cecily got to show off her musical chops with host and SNL alum John Mulaney for their "Airport Sushi" sketch, which parodied various Broadway show tunes and even featured a surprise cameo from Jake Gyllenhaal. For her part, Cecily was tasked with singing "America" from West Side Story and admitted that it was a harder feat than intended.