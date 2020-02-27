Fall in Love With Spring 2020's Romantic Silhouettes Trend

by Carly Milne | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We love fall and winter fashion, with its deep colors, rich textures and strong, structured silhouettes... but with spring on the way, it's time to lighten up!
There's something about the softness and subtlety of spring fabrics, with their sheer overlays, pretty prints, and lace details that bring everything to another level. For example, we're loving the flirty little dresses with ruffles, the lace blouses that bring a little drama, and even the simple bias-cut skirts that sport a slit for some added visual interest.
If you're ready for spring, and you want to bring a little more romance into your wardrobe, shop our picks below!
It's hard to pinpoint what we love most about this midi skirt. Is it the little lace detailing around the hem, and sneaking into a panel in the middle? Is it the soft tiers that add a little visual interest, along with the beading at the end of the waist tie giving it a little boho feel? Or how about the sneaky little toucan hiding in the palm print? Maybe it's just everything. Yeah, let's go with that.
Sometimes romance is light and fluffy, other times it's dark and mysterious. This is the perfect blouse for those latter moments, with stunning corded lace accenting a laddered v-neck, an elastic tie waist, and a dramatic three-tiered bell sleeve. Pair it with a pencil skirt or slim-leg pants for maximum dramatic effect.
Antique colors combine with a soft, fluttery silhouette to give this dress its moment, and you a solid wardrobe staple that can work for a night on the down, or a romantic walk on the beach. The pattern features delicate brushstrokes that accent a deep v-neck, with mini ruffle accents and flutter sleeves that are friendly to everyone's upper arms. Yay!
We love a good midi dress for a softer look, and we love a good cotton midi dress even more for a wardrobe workhorse piece. But there's a little something extra special about this dress: right at the waist, there's a little embroidery of the word "Love" right above the left hip... and if that's not delightfully romantic, we don't know what is. Plus? The button-down style and adjustable straps make it easy to slip on and off with little peek-a-boo eyelets at each tier.
Sometimes romance is a little more daring. Well, welcome to the blouse that agrees with you. This 100% cotton blouse is cropped and sporting an open eyelet style, so there's not a lot left to the imagination, depending on how you choose to wear it. But sultry or sweet, there's no doubt you'll leave an impression!
Romance, but make it retro. With a smocked yoke and sheer sleeves accented by ruffles, this sweet polka dot dress is begging for a cute pair of sandals and a matching purse, and maybe a beachy 'do to top it off. Consider it your weekend day-to-night uniform.
You had to know we were going to include something flowery! And why not in this sunny yellow? This wrap dress is the union of so many romantic signposts, with ruffles, flutter sleeves, a surplice neckline, a high/low skirt, and soft chiffon fabric with a sheer overlay that adds a bit of whimsy. Whether you wear it to brunch or out with the girls, your look will be on point.
Don't let anyone fool you: you can still wear black, even though it's spring! We recommend this midi pleated skirt, with an antiqued pattern featuring faded roses and other lovely little touches. And just in case you're worried about the sheerness of the over skirt, there's a spandex lining to make sure you have spandex... and don't show off anything you shouldn't.
If ever there were a dress that personified romance, this would be it. The floral pattern, the soft pink background, the tiered skirt accented by the empire waist, the lovely v-neck and the sleeves capped by bows... how can you resist it? Make it tailored by pairing it with heels and a clutch, or boho with a woven tote and flatform sandals.
Show a little leg in this satin bias-cut skirt, with a side slit that will give your gams a moment in the spotlight. Plus, the bias cut is super flattering for all your curves. Pair it with strappy sandals for a night on the town that you'll never forget.
Everything about this dress is soft, from the color right down to the fabric. It's made of comfy jersey, ensuring you feel cozy, but you're still in something breathable if you're running around in warmer climates. And the color? It's called rosebud. The whole thing is topped off with lattice trim and feminine ruffles to really bring all that romance home.
With a high pleated neckline and 3/4 buttoned cuffs topped off with a strong floral pattern, this softly silhouetted blouse was made for spring. It could rock a casual look with ease, or go more dressy with the perfect flouncy skirt. We're sure your wardrobe will love it.
Romantic silhouettes don't always have to be accented with light colors and flowered patterns. Case in point? This powerful green handkerchief dress. It still features flowy fabric, a soft asymmetrical hemline and even a few ruffles for accents, but it bucks the trend with that pow main color and some solid striping to boot.
Want a pretty spring print, but you're not down with flowers? This is the blouse for you. Made of washed silk and sporting sweet details like yokes with shirring above the bust and a tie at the neck, this gauzy blouse features an all-over print of the universal signal of spring: butterflies. Plus, it lands softly at the hip, and offers a chic 3/4 sleeve length.
Mix two trends in one with this eye-catching number, destined to grab attention wherever you go. There's the color blocked trend, with the bold choice of pairing red and pink. And there's the romantic trend, with soft pleats, ruffles, and even a strapless style to take it the extra mile. It's the best of both worlds!
Are you doing any planning for spring break? Let us help you with suggestions for swimsuits that flatter every figure, and kimono cover-ups you can wear to the beach or pool!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?