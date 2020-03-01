Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is going to be a boy mom!

On Sunday, the star of Bravo's Shahs of Sunset celebrated the upcoming arrival of her first child with family and friends at a baby shower that doubled as a gender reveal party, E! News can confirm. And during the blue-and-gold-themed festivities, she also announced the adorable moniker she's picked out for her little boy: Elijah! As co-star Reza Farahan captioned a sweet shot from the L.A. bash, "Celebrating @gg_golnesa and sweet baby Elijah at her baby shower!"

Back in October, Gharachedaghi shared the exciting news that she was expecting after conceived via IVF using a sperm donor. (She and husband Shalom Yeyoushalmi finalized their divorce in late 2018.)

"Being a single parent is definitely scary but at the same time it's also exciting and I'm really looking forward to rising up to the challenge," she told E! News at the time. "I'm lucky to have a great support system, particularly my mom, who I know I can count on no matter what. I know I'll have a lot of questions along the way."