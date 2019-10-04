Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is having a baby, and she's doing it on her own terms.

The 37-year-old reality star is pregnant with her first child. Gharachedaghi conceived via IVF using donor sperm. She is single and plans to raise her child by herself.

"Being a single parent is definitely scary but at the same time it's also exciting and I'm really looking forward to rising up to the challenge," she told E! News on Friday. "I'm lucky to have a great support system, particularly my mom, who I know I can count on no matter what. I know I'll have a lot of questions along the way."

"I've seen many children born into homes with two parents who end up divorced and the person it affects most is the child," she added. "I have chosen a difficult route but it's the one that's best for me."

The news comes two years after Gharachedaghi split from husband Shalom Yeyoushalmi. They finalized a divorce last December.

Gharachedaghi used a donor concierge agency that collects information from several sperm banks to find her donor.

"The profiles are about 47 to 50 pages each, and they're filled with all this amazing information, like genetic background for the man and his entire family," she told People, which first reported her pregnancy news. "I hate to joke about it, but you know the Build-A-Bear Workshop? It's almost like that, but it's a human. Build-A-Baby!"