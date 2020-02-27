YouTube
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 10:22 AM
YouTube
This trailer will have you avoiding mirrors.
After Get Out and Us, Jordan Peele is taking on the Candyman. The Oscar-winning screenwriter has spent the last few years expertly scaring fans with his one-of-a-kind, frightening original creations. Now, he's revisiting an iconic horror figure for the new decade.
In a newly unveiled trailer for Candyman, co-produced and co-written by Peele, directed by fellow co-writer Nia DaCosta and starring Tony Todd, who originally played the titular character, the urban legend of the deadly mirror man returns to the silver screen as a sequel.
In the goosebumps-inducing trailer, artist Anthony McCoy, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, moves in close to the old Cabrini–Green housing projects, the original site of Candyman, and takes an interest in the urban legend, eventually painting him as part of his work and displaying his portrait in a gallery exhibit.
Soon, Candyman begins to take hold of everyone in his path—seemingly including McCoy.
"He had a purpose for you—to be another one of his terrible stories," Anne-Marie McCoy, played by Vanessa A. Williams tells him.
"I guess he found me."
The film hits theaters on June 12. We'll be sleeping with the lights on until then.
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?