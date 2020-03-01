Grab some popcorn because it's a great time to see a movie!

After a whirlwind of an award season that honored some of our favorite films, like Parasite and Jojo Rabbit, we're looking again to the future of what films will be defining 2020.

March has a great slate of films from heavyweight, emotional stories to popcorn flicks that let us kick back and relax.

Fans of horror will be rushing to the theater when A Quiet Place: Part II debuts, with the plot picking up from when we last saw Emily Blunt's character fighting off sound-hunting monsters.

Speaking of hunting, the much talked about film The Hunt (which was previously cancelled following mass shootings) is back on, and we're interested to see the picture for ourselves following all the previous controversy.

There's also Bloodshot, the highly anticipated adaptation of the popular comics, so really if you are a person looking for action and adventure, you've got plenty of options.