11 Greatest Products to Come Out of Shark Tank

by Emily Spain | Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 4:30 AM

Shark Week is here! Well, kind of.

America's favorite entrepreneurial reality show Shark Tank is back with new episodes this Friday on ABC! And tonight, Shark Tank: Greatest of All Time, a special edition of 20/20, will take viewers down Shark Tank memory lane and look back at the show's most notable moments including interviews with OG sharks Mark CubanBarbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert HerjavecDaymond John, and Kevin O'Leary.

Over the past decade, hundreds of entrepreneurs have appeared on Shark Tank in hopes of securing investment deals from business-world tycoons aka "the sharks." And despite many walking out of the experience defeated, a handful of companies emerged with multi-million-dollar shark bites. Even companies like The Bouqs and Kodiak Cakes, who didn't secure deals with the sharks, have proven to be huge successes due to their pitches on the show.

In anticipation of Shark Tank's big return, scroll below to shop some of the most successful Shark Tank products!

Scrub Daddy Sponges

With over $200 million in sales, it is no surprise Scrub Daddy is dubbed "America's Favorite Sponge" company.

Ecomm: Shark Tank Products
$4 Target $3 Walmart
Tipsy Elves

Regardless of the holiday or event, Tipsy Elves has you covered with their conversation-starter apparel including ugly holiday sweaters, onesies and more.

Ecomm: 10 of the Greatest Products to Come Out of Shark Tank
Prices Vary Amazon
Squatty Potty

Going No. 2 has never been more exciting—and painless! Celebrity fans of Squatty Potty's stools include Howard Stern and Hugh Jackman. Trust us: You need one in your bathroom.

Ecomm: Shark Tank Products
$25 Amazon $25 Walmart
Bombas Socks

When you buy a pair of socks, Bombas donates a pair to those affected by homelessness. 

Ecomm: Shark Tank Products
Prices Vary Dick's Sporting Good Prices Vary Amazon
Kodiak Cakes Carb-Concious Flapjack and Waffle Mix

Although Kodiak Cakes' founders left Shark Tank without a deal, their delicious health-conscious products have proven to be a success.

Ecomm: 10 of the Greatest Products to Come Out of Shark Tank
$5 Target $7 Amazon
Blueland Clean Essentials Kit

Perfectly packed to meet your everyday cleaning needs in your home, Blueland's Clean Essentials Kit makes plastic-free living that much easier. Shark Kevin O'Leary invested in the company during season 11 and sales have continued to grow.

E-Commerce: Shark Tank Products
$39 Blueland
Simply Fit Board

 It's no wonder why Lori Greiner made an offer on the company during season seven: This balance board makes working out fun!

Ecomm: 10 of the Greatest Products to Come Out of Shark Tank
$20 Amazon $30
$20 Walmart
Grace and Lace Thigh High Boot Socks

Shark Barbara Corcoran invested in the company back in 2013 when they were only selling lacy leg warmers. Now, Grace and Lace is a full-blown apparel company.

Ecomm: 10 of the Greatest Products to Come Out of Shark Tank
$40
$30 Grace and Lace
Buttercloth Shirts

"Makes you look like a Friday night, but feel like a Sunday morning," Buttercloth founder Dan Tran said of his comfortable shirts that Robert Herjavec couldn't help but invest in.

Ecomm: 10 of the Greatest Products to Come Out of Shark Tank
$118 Buttercloth
Wicked Good Cupcakes

This mother-daughter duo's cupcakes in a jar are the gift that keep on giving and can be frozen up to six months.

Ecomm: 10 of the Greatest Products to Come Out of Shark Tank
Prices Vary Wicked Good Cupcakes
The Bouqs Floral Arrangements

Although shark Robert Herjavec didn't invest in Bouqs during their Shark Tank appearance, he enlisted the company for his 2016 wedding to Kym Johnson.

Ecomm: 10 of the Greatest Products to Come Out of Shark Tank
Prices Vary The Bouqs

Shark Tank: Greatest of All Time airs Wednesday night at 10 p.m. followed the return of the series on Friday at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

See even more wild and innovate Shark Tank products you never knew you needed.

