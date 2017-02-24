When stepping into Shark Tank, there's one phrase every entrepreneur hopes to hear: "I'd like to make you an offer."

Since 2009, many business owners have been able to receive those special words from Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and other successful investors on ABC's popular reality show.

But as the series celebrates $100 million of deals on tonight's all-new episode, it's becoming clear than an investment from the sharks isn't the only way a business featured on Shark Tank can succeed.

While viewers have witnessed the growth of Scrub Daddy, Tipsy Elves, Wicked Good Cupcakes and other companies who partnered with a shark, other products have been quietly enjoying a huge boost in sales and success without a six-figure deal.

When Nicepipes apparel founder Lisa Binderow appeared on the show last month to showcase her line of leg and arm warmers, the businesswoman was hoping to secure a mentor with one of the sharks. At the same time, she didn't want to give up too much equity in her company.