Wendy Williams and William Selby Have Dinner and Spark Romance Rumors

Does Wendy Williams have a boyfriend?

The 55-year-old Wendy Williams Show host was photographed walking arm-in-arm with jeweler William Selby, aka Big Will or Willdaboss, in New York City on Friday, a month after she finalized her divorce from Kevin Hunter. The two had dinner at Aroma Trattoria.

She also documented her night out on Instagram. First, she shared a photo of herself in the back of a vehicle, writing, "He sent his car for me..dinner in pursuit. Happy Friday!" She then posted a photo from her dinner.

"3 meatballs plus good company equals danger! #dinner #friday #fridayvibes," she wrote.

On Saturday morning, Williams shared a photo of her and Selby sitting closely together, with their hands on each other's knees, inside a studio with hip-hop artist Blac Papi.

"Later on...studio with @blacpapipmh ...another Friday night," Williams wrote.