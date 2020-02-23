Go From Cozy to Cool With These 15 Transitional Jackets

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Can you feel it in the air? Winter is slowly turning into spring...the keyword here is slowly.

It's not quite warm enough to break out your spring wardrobe, but you know you're ready for the upcoming change in season. During this in-between time, it's crucial to be prepared for a wide range in temperatures with a cozy and cool quilted coat, a floral biker jacket (yep, you read that right!), a good ol' classic denim jacket, and more.

To make sure you're prepared for all kinds of weather right now, we've rounded up all the best winter-to-spring transitional jackets for you to add to your wardrobe. Shop your heart out below!