Go From Cozy to Cool With These 15 Transitional Jackets

by Mallory Carra | Sun., Feb. 23, 2020 4:00 AM

Ecomm: Winter-spring transitional jackets

Can you feel it in the air? Winter is slowly turning into spring...the keyword here is slowly.

It's not quite warm enough to break out your spring wardrobe, but you know you're ready for the upcoming change in season. During this in-between time, it's crucial to be prepared for a wide range in temperatures with a cozy and cool quilted coat, a floral biker jacket (yep, you read that right!), a good ol' classic denim jacket, and more.

To make sure you're prepared for all kinds of weather right now, we've rounded up all the best winter-to-spring transitional jackets for you to add to your wardrobe. Shop your heart out below!

Annika Belted Suede Moto Jacket

Be ready for both cool and warm temperatures in a luxe suede moto jacket available in the color pink or sand. It comes in sizes XS to plus size 3X.

Ecomm: Winter-spring transitional jackets
$198 Anthropologie
The Cotton Quilted Jacket

The winter-to-spring transition is all about comfort, and so is this Everlane jacket. The Cotton Quilted jacket is meant to be a combination of cozy and cool, being made from a breathable cotton fabric filled with recycled polyester. And if you prefer a darker hue, it also comes in a green clover color.

Ecomm: Winter-spring transitional jackets
$98 Everlane
Dolce and Gabbana Floral Brocade Biker Jacket

Though a floral biker jacket sounds like an oxymoron, this Dolce and Gabbana indulgence comes together gorgeously with a pink brocade floral twist.

Ecomm: Winter-spring transitional jackets
$2,745 Nordstrom $2,745 Saks Fifth Avenue
Levi's Women's Midlength Swing Jacket

Get the classic Levi's look with a 100% cotton hooded swing jacket that can keep you warm and help you usher in spring. It's available in army green, khaki, navy, and plum.

Ecomm: Winter-spring transitional jackets
$60 Amazon
Mother Two-Faced Camo Reversible Puffer Jacket

You'll get two different bold camo prints in this fully reversible puffer coat. If your mood doesn't match the more traditional green, brown, and orange print, you can turn the jacket inside out and show off its bold pink, blue and purple side.

Ecomm: Winter-spring transitional jackets
$365
$183 Saks Fifth Avenue $365
$274 Bloomingdale's $365 Mother
Madewell Bonded Sherpa Cocoon Coat

Keep it cozy in a fluffy bonded sherpa coat with large spacious front pockets and an interior that's as soft as a sweatshirt.

Ecomm: Winter-spring transitional jackets
$168
$130 Madewell
Blencot Casual Suede Jacket

The Blencot Suede Jacket is a thin and lightweight coat with the length to cover you if there's an unexpected chill in the air. Plus, you can choose from a variety of colors, including black, pink and green.

Ecomm: Winter-spring transitional jackets
$35 Amazon
Avec Les Filles Linen Duster Coat

The Avec Les Filles duster is lightweight weight and made of linen, so you can breathe easy and be comfortable at any temperature.

Ecomm: Winter-spring transitional jackets
$159 Urban Outfitters $179 QVC
Tanya Taylor Darwin Blazer

Brighten your day with the playful and colorful single-breasted blazer made of low-stretch twill. Available in sizes 0 to 22, the Darwin blazer can be paired with pretty much anything from trousers to a spring dress.

Ecomm: Winter-spring transitional jackets
$545 Shopbop $545 Tanya Taylor $545 Saks Fifth Avenue
Blank NYC Star-Studded Vegan Leather Jacket

If you've ever thought your leather jacket needs a little more fun added, this one's for you. Blank NYC's socially-conscious version comes embellished with lively heart, star, & horseshoe studs.

Ecomm: Winter-spring transitional jackets
$50
$40 Amazon
Court & Rowe Classic Trench Coat

Looking for a new spin on that time-honored trench coat look? Court & Rowe takes the classic to the next level with a red trim for a simple, yet bold design.

Ecomm: Winter-spring transitional jackets
$179 Nordstrom
Priscilla Polka Dot Blazer

Mix business casual with cheerful polka dots in a long, double-breasted blazer with just a hint of shimmer. Pairs perfectly with denim, buttondowns shirts, and more.

Ecomm: Winter-spring transitional jackets
$148 Anthropologie
Pink Platinum Faux Fur Jacket

Whether you're going out in the cold or just a light breeze, this faux fur jacket will keep you cool and warm in between the seasons. It comes in a variety of colors, as well as leopard print, and is available in sizes small to 3X.

Ecomm: Winter-spring transitional jackets
$35 Amazon
Helene Berman Tweed Jacket

A lightweight, long tweed jacket that can not only help you transition from winter to spring, but it'll also work as part of a day-to-night ensemble.

E-Comm: Winter-Spring Transitional Jackets
$238 Anthropologie
The Boxy-Crop Jean Jacket

Ah, beloved denim jacket. Where would we be without it? Madewell's Boxy-Crop Jean Jacket has an elmwood wash that's faded just enough to give it a vintage look.

Ecomm: Winter-spring transitional jackets
$148 Madewell

Looking for more spring must-haves? Check out the Spring 2020 denim you need.

