Liam Neeson Absolutely Refuses to Watch Love Actually

Like a lot of actors, Liam Neeson prefers not to watch his past work.



On Thursday night, the 67-year-old star appeared as a guest on Watch What Happens Live alongside his Ordinary Love co-star, Lesley Manville. During the show, a fan called in and asked Neeson about a possible sequel to his beloved 2003 film, Love Actually. Neeson played Daniel in the movie, a recent widower looking after his stepson, Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster).

When asked about a possible follow-up film, Neeson told the fan, "I think that's one you'd have to ask Richard Curtis, the writer and director."

Neeson also noted that the cast did a "little sequel" for Red Nose Day in 2017, where fans got to catch up with the film's characters.

"If you're flipping around the TV and Love Actually is on, will you watch it?" WWHL host Andy Cohen asked Neeson.

"No," Neeson quickly replied. "Not because I don't like it, I think it's a beautiful film. I really do."