Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are prioritizing the health of their son, Presley Gerber.

In recent weeks the 20-year-old made headlines for revealing a tattoo of the word "Misunderstood" on his face. Then, five days later, the star fired back at critics with a video of himself shooting a gun at a firing range. "Innocent little me before all the horrid tattoos," he wrote alongside the clip. "Y'all know nothing #waketfup."

At the time, neither Cindy, Rande nor sister Kaia Gerber commented on the new ink in any public capacity. However, it looks like behind closed doors is a different story. A source tells E! News, "Cindy and Rande are definitely concerned about their son. They truly want to make sure he is okay."

The source adds his parents have "been trying to get Presley help since his DUI last year."