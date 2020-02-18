Is Tom Sandoval's role as Jax Taylor's best man in jeopardy once more?

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new Vanderpump Rules, the TomTom co-owner finds himself in the hot seat after questioning Jax and fiancée Brittany Cartwright's connection to an allegedly homophobic pastor.

To make matters worse, Brittany is already upset following an onslaught of commentary from internet trolls.

"Sandoval, same thing. 'Um, I wonder why it took Lisa Vanderpump for you to say something,'" a heated Jax relays to Brittany and others.

As E! readers surely know, Lance Bass officiated Jax and Brittany's June 2019 nuptials after the original pastor bowed out following backlash over anti-LGBTQ+ comments from years prior.

"Sandoval, seriously? You had the nerve to say it took Lisa Vanderpump to say something for us to do something about it," the bride-to-be rebukes. "You do not know what I've been going through."

"Why are you f--king trying to do something like this to somebody? Why are you trying to hurt somebody like that?" Jax piles on.