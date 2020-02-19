Which of 90 Day Fiancé's 40 Couples Are Still Together?

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 19, 2020 5:00 AM
TLC's 90 Day Fiancé has given viewers seven seasons of drama. Seven seasons of tears. And seven seasons of happy endings? Not so fast. Not every couple who makes it down the aisle on the K-1 visa...and even sometimes the ones that do don't last.
With 90 Day season seven just wrapped—the two-part "The Couples Tell All" aired on Sunday, Feb. 16 and Monday, Feb. 17—it's time to take a look at the 40 couples who have all televised their courtship and see who has made it last. And keep in mind we're just talking about 90 Day proper, not 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? or 90 Day Fiancé: Just Landed.
From Paola and Russ to Mike and Natalie, get the latest on your favorite (or not-so-favorite) couples below.
Status: Married
Russ, who hails from Oklahoma, met Paola while he was working in Colombia. They married, and she moved to Oklahoma, but eventually relocated to Miami for modeling work. Russ later joined Pao in the Sunshine State and the couple continued to have cameras follow them for the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series. On the spinoff, Paola revealed she had a miscarriage, but in the 2018 reunion special the couple revealed they were expecting again.
Status: Married
Alan, who is from Los Angeles, met Kirlyam while on a Mormon mission in her hometown in Brazil. The couple married and are still together and have a son, Liam.
Status: Married
The couple met via an online dating service. Louis, who has two sons, is from Indiana and Aya the Philippines. In February 2018 they announced they were expecting their first child.
Status: Married
Mike, who is from Cleveland, and Russian Aziza met via a language website and are still married. In September 2018 they announced they were expecting their child.
Status: Divorced
Chelsea, who is from Illinois, met Yamir, a member of a boy band, when she was volunteering in Nicaragua. The two married and moved in with her parents, but Yamir wanted to pursue his music career in Chicago. The two split in 2017. Yamir posted an Instagram tribute to his ex-wife on what would've been their anniversary in September 2017.
Status: Divorced
Danielle met Mohamed in an online chat room. The two got engaged and Mohamed moved to Ohio from Tunisia. The two had issues almost from the start, with aspects of their lives being kept from one another. They married, but Mohamed soon left. Danielle tried to annul the wedding, but eventually divorced him in 2017.
Status: Married
Californian Justin met Colombian Evelyn at the rugby match at the 2103 World Games in Colombia. They spent a week together before parting ways and Justin brought Evelyn to the United States for marriage.
Status: Married
Brett, who lives in Washington, met Filipino Daya via online dating. The couple is still married and welcomed a daughter.
Status: Divorcing
Jason and Cássia met through Facebook, this was while Cássia was in an online relationship with Jason's friend. The two started dating after that relationship ended and Brazilian Cássia moved in with Jason and his father. They separated in 2017, filed for divorce in 2018, dismissed that file, but eventually filed once again.
Status: Married
The couple met in Australia during a bible study trip. The couple had a rough go of things when some of Danny's family members didn't accept Amy because she was black. The couple is still married and living in Texas with two children.
Status: Married
Mark and Nikki, who have an almost 40-year age difference, met via an online dating service. The couple had some friction on the show—Nikki is a year younger than Mark's daughter—but seem to still be together.
Status: Married
Loren met Alexei while on a Birthright trip to Israel. Loren moved from New York to Florida in an effort to save money and Alexei joined her in the United States. The two married both in the Us and Israel and are still together.
TLC
Status: Married
These two met via Facebook while Kyle was researching a vacation. They met in Thailand, but only became engaged when Noon came to America. They married after and are still together.
Status: Married
Melanie was on vacation in Jamaica when she met Devar, the two got engaged during that trip. Initially, Melanie's family was skeptical of Devar, but the two are still together and welcomed a child in 2017.
Status: Married
Floridian Fernando met Carolina in Colombia while they were both on other dates. Her proposed before his trip wrapped up. They've had some bumps in the road, but are still together.
Status: Married
Josh met Aleksandra while on a Mormon mission in Prague. Aleksandra, previously a go-go dancer, converted to Mormonism. The two started dating in 2015 and Josh proposed when he visited her in Russia. They married in the United States after Aleksandra came over, and eventually welcomed a daughter.
Status: Married?
Another couple who has been back in front of the 90 Day cameras more than once, these two met via Facebook. They've had many bumps in the road, but married, and then separated, then reconciled. Jorge was arrested and sentenced to prison for transporting close to 300 pounds of marijuana. Their current marital status is up in the air.
Status: Married
No shortage of drama here, these two met via online dating. They're still together, despite having broken up once before when Olulowo lied about a past relationship.
Status: Married
This couple met via an online dating service, but lost contact when Matt married for the third time. They reconnected after that divorce and eventually marry, despite concerns from family members.
Status: Married
Chantel met Pedro while on a trip to the Dominican Republic and the two kept up dating after the initial meeting. Chantel initially lied to her family about Pedro's citizenship, but the two married. The families immediately had friction and fought on both 90 Day and Happily Ever After?, including a physical altercation.
Status: Engaged?
These two have had some bumps in the road, to say the least. Nicole and Azan met via a dating app, and Nicole traveled to Morocco to meet Azan. The two have been on 90 Day Fiancé twice and in the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, however their last time on the show they didn't actually appear together.
Status: Married
Elizabeth met Andrei, who is from Moldova, while visiting Dublin where Andrei worked as a bouncer. Andrei had friction with Elizabeth's family, but the two eventually married and welcomed their first child.
Status: Married
Evelyn met David via Facebook when she was 18 and he was 27. David found Evelyn's band's Facebook page. The religious couple got married in New Hampshire.
Status: Married
David, who is twice her age, met Annie while living in Thailand. His financial problems prevented him from sponsoring Annie in the United States and from paying the dowry, however they still got married (mostly thanks to David's former friend). Life after marriage hasn't been without drama, but the two have overcome obstacles, including losing their home in an old firehouse.
Status: Married
Drama for the couple involved Josh not being keen on reversing his vasectomy, but they did get married.
Status: Divorced
Molly met Luis when she was in the Dominican Republic on a vacation. The two got married in secret during the 90-day visa period, complicating their eventual breakup. The breakdown of their marriage was captured on Happily Ever After? and subsequent reunions. Luis remarried five months after his divorce from Molly.
TLC
Status: Divorced
Larissa, who is from Brazil, met Colt via social media. The duo met up in Mexico and Colt later proposed after just a number of days. Clark County Court records confirm that Colt and Larissa married on June 24. In November, Larissa was arrested for domestic battery. The couples remained together until early January 2019. After an altercation and another arrest, Colt filed for divorce.
TLC
Status: Married
During his visit to Olga in Russia for the birth of their child, Steven revealed she never filed for Olga's visa when he told her did. Steven explained he wanted to make sure they were compatible and spend more time together since their courtship in the United States was so short before Olga became pregnant. She forgave him. They have since married.
TLC
Status: Married
Kalani and Asuelu walked down the aisle during season six of 90 Day—with a secret. Kalani was pregnant with their second child when they wed.
TLC
Status: Divorcing
Ashley caught Jay using a dating app three days after their wedding in Las Vegas. Their relationship status has been rocky since then, to say the least. During the reunion, Ashley spoke candidly about her feelings. "I mean, when someone cheats on you, you don't automatically fall out of love with them. I know the smart thing to do is to leave him and that's what I'd tell anybody in my shoes," she said. "I really did—do—love him, but maybe he really did just want a green card," she added. In April 2019, E! News confirmed through a Pennsylvania court that Ashley had filed for divorce again.
TLC
Status: Married
Eric and Leida tied the knot during season six of 90 Day, despite the repeated clashes between Leida and Eric's children. During the reunion, Eric and daughter Tasha revealed they do not have a relationship at this point because of Leida.
Courtesy of TLC
Status: Separated
Jonathan and Fernanda started off as the couple who seemed like they were built to last. However, following the taping of the "Tell All," the two separated. Jonathan confirmed the split on Instagram, but said he tried to make it work.
TLC
Status: Married
She might not like his friends or music, but Jasmin said, "I do," to Blake.
TLC
Status: Married
It's marriage and baby No. 3 for Sasha, but this time he's in the United States.
TLC
Status: Married
Despite their 90 days really being 60 days, they tied the knot. They still have their differences, including a major one about having children.
TLC
Status: Married
Despite their many ups and downs, they walked down the aisle. At the reunion, Robert said married life has been difficult, but they're trying.
TLC
Status: Married
After splitting up, Mursel returned home to Turkey. But while there he told his parents he loved Anna and he was the one who kept her kids a secret, not her. And back to America he went! They married with just hours to spare on the 90-day visa.
TLC
Status: Married
After tying the knot, Juliana is closer than ever to Michael's ex-wife Sarah.
TLC
Status: Engaged
Michael's visa to the United States was denied, but Angela swore she would get him home to Georgia.
TLC
Status: Working on it
At the reunion, neither would say for sure that the relationship was over, but they acknowledged they have a lot of issues to work out before moving forward with the visa.
The 90 Day franchise continues with a new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premiering Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. on TLC.
