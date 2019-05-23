Beep! Beep!

Millie Bobby Brown might not be part of the Fast and Furious franchise, but she's eagerly showing off her driving skills as if she were part of the cast. On Thursday, the Stranger Things actress took to social media to share the exciting news that she's finally able to drive around, legally.

"i passed! yay," she captioned her Instagram post, along with a photo of her sitting in the driver's seat. "Watch out cuz MBB is on the road...(with a parent or supervisor over 21 with a valid license lol)."

It didn't take long for Brown's fellow celeb friends to comment on her social media snap. "I'm over 21 with a valid license," supermodel Karlie Kloss wrote. "Like we don't have enough crazy drivers in this country! Nice one Mills," Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis joked.

In just a few weeks, the 15-year-old star will hit another major milestone as she's starring in her first blockbuster film, Godzilla: King of the Monsters.