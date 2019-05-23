Millie Bobby Brown Cheekily Says to ''Watch Out'' Now That She's Able to Drive

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., May. 23, 2019 3:49 PM

Millie Bobby Brown, instagram

instagram

Beep! Beep!

Millie Bobby Brown might not be part of the Fast and Furious franchise, but she's eagerly showing off her driving skills as if she were part of the cast. On Thursday, the Stranger Things actress took to social media to share the exciting news that she's finally able to drive around, legally.

"i passed! yay," she captioned her Instagram post, along with a photo of her sitting in the driver's seat. "Watch out cuz MBB is on the road...(with a parent or supervisor over 21 with a valid license lol)."

It didn't take long for Brown's fellow celeb friends to comment on her social media snap. "I'm over 21 with a valid license," supermodel Karlie Kloss wrote. "Like we don't have enough crazy drivers in this country! Nice one Mills," Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis joked.

In just a few weeks, the 15-year-old star will hit another major milestone as she's starring in her first blockbuster film, Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Millie Bobby Brown Raps Onstage at Maroon 5 Concert

To see Millie's breakthroughs, keep scrolling through our gallery, below! From her first red carpet to gracing the cover of a renowned magazine to getting her driver's permit, she doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. (Pun intended.)

Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown

Netflix

First Breakout Role

A certified Eleven! The 15-year-old star graces the small screen in Netflix's hit show, Stranger Things.

ESC: NYFW Fall 2017, Front Row, Millie Bobby Brown, Anna Wintour

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

First Fashion Week

Name a more iconic duo... we'll wait. Brown meets the one and only Anna Wintour at the Calvin Klein runway show during New York Fashion Week in 2017.

Millie Bobby Brown, instagram

instagram

First Driver's License

Celebs, they're just like us! The Stranger Things star is going places... literally, now that she's received her driver's permit. "i passed! yay ! watch out cuz MBB is on the road...(with a parent or supervisor over 21 with a valid license lol)."

Millie Bobby Brown, 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

First Acting Accolade

Millie takes home the Best Actor in a Show for Stranger Things at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Along with thanking the cast and crew of the hit series, she praises the creators for making "a badass female iconic character."

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Warner Bros. Pictures

First Movie Blockbuster

Brown makes her feature film debut in Godzilla: King of Monsters.

Millie Bobby Brown, Jacob Satorius

Instagram

First Public Breakup

The Emmy-nominated actress calls it quits with singer Jacob Sartoriu. "The decision was Jacob and I was completely mutual," she says in an Instagram Story. "We are both happy and remaining friends."

Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Stranger Things Kids

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

First Emmy Awards

She attends the awards show with fellow castmates Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.

Millie Bobby Brown, Paris Jackson, Calvin Klein

© 2018 Willy Vanderperre

First Major Fashion Campaign

Model behavior! The Godzilla actress poses alongside Paris Jackson and Lulu Tenney in Calvin Klein's "Our Family. #MyCalvins" campaign.

Millie Bobby Brown, instagram

instagram

First Instagram Milestone

"11 MILLIEon," the Netflix star captions her post, as she celebrates her Instagram achievement.

Millie Bobby Brown

David Livingston/Getty Images

First Red Carpet

Brown poses for the flashing cameras in a ballerina-inspired ball gown and snazzy sneakers. She's picture perfect!

Millie Bobby Brown, W Magazine, Cover

W Magazine, Photograph by Alasdair McLellan

First Major Magazine Profile

The 15-year-old English actress talks about everything from her newfound fame to being friends with Drake.

It looks like we'll be seeing more of Millie on the road!

