Take a Look at the Original Brat Pack Then and Now, Nearly 40 Years After The Breakfast Club

Emilio Estevez

New York magazine deemed The Breakfast Club's jock the unofficial president (and treasurer, because he was the one most likely to pick up the tab) of the Brat Pack. Estevez—he also starred in St. Elmo's Fire as Kirby, who pines away for a med student outside of the main clique (played by Andie MacDowell)—had already made a name for himself as one of the hot up-and-comers in The Outsiders. He followed that up with Repo Man before he taped anyone's buns together and ended up in detention.



"I'll bet if you asked everyone in the cast who their best friend is, they'd all say Emilio," St. Elmo's Fire director Joel Schumacher said. "He's that kind of guy." (For instance, Estevez was Tom Cruise's best man when the Risky Business star married Mimi Rogers in 1987.)

In 1985, Estevez had written the script for the movie that would become the 1990 comedy thriller Men at Work, which he also directed and starred in with brother Charlie Sheen.



He notably starred in Young Guns and its sequel plus the three-film The Mighty Ducks franchise, but he has mainly swapped acting to go behind the camera. He directed his father, Martin Sheen, in The War at Home, and wrote and directed Bobby, The Way and 2018's The Public, which also included his first turn in front of the camera in almost a decade.

Estevez has a son and daughter with ex-girlfriend Carey Salley, and he was married to Paula Abdul from 1992 until 1994.