Zoë Kravitz Reveals How Dad Lenny Kravitz's Wedding Speech Went

Lenny Kravitz nailed it.

As fans well know by now, the musician's only child, famed actress Zoë Kravitz, tied the knot with now-husband Karl Glusman at the musician's home in Paris back in June. Now, the High Fidelity actress has revealed new details about the star-studded event, particularly her father's tear-inducing remarks.

"It was funy because I planned this wedding very well and the one thing I didn't really think about was speeches just because, I don't know, it totally slipped my mind," she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Wednesday. "The night before, I was like, I guess I should probably ask you guys to say something?"

She continued, "And so, the next day at the wedding, my mom [Lisa Bonet] opens like a journal and she's written something beautiful and my dad said when he saw that, he was like, 'S#$t.'"

However, the star had nothing to worry about. "It was beautiful," Zoë said of his speech. "He went up and gave one of the most beautiful speeches I've ever heard and I was in tears and it kind of made the night."