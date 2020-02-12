Good luck keeping up with this Kardashian Oscars drama.

Two days after Hollywood's biggest night, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of her and Khloe Kardashian—and to throw a little shade. "Date night," the reality star captioned the photos of the duo in their Oscars glam. "Even though she ditched me half way through."

While the comment certainly raised eyebrows—and perhaps dropped jaws—it seems like the sisters are just having fun teasing fans. "Still not feeling you," chimed in Khloe. To which Kourtney wrote back with. "@khloekardashian why u so obsessed with me ?"

The social media exchange comes after Khloe called out the mom of three for seemingly wrecking their evening. "Ugh why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night ? Ugh," Khloe tweeted on Monday. "Oh @kourtneykardash !!!!!!"

Not that the supposed drama stopped them from celebrating.