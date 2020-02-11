Charlize Theron Comes Through With This Year's Epic Oscars Selfie

Remember that epic selfie from the Oscars in 2014?

It pictured Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Jared Leto, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong'oand the host of the 86th Annual Academy Awards at the time, Ellen DeGeneres.

Well, now there's a runner-up for most epic selfies taken during the Oscars.

At Sunday's 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Charlize Theron snapped a selfie of her own with her mother, Gerda Jacob Aletta Martiz, Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, Salma Hayek, Regina King and Rami Malek. While Keanu Reeves wasn't necessarily within the camera's view, we can spot him in the distance and that's all we really need.

This weekend at the Oscars, Theron stepped out on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., the actress left us stunned donning a black, one and a half shoulder Dior gown.

What's more, the 44-year-old actress walked the red carpet alongside her mom—which turned out to be the trend for the night as many other A-listers brought their moms as their date for the night.