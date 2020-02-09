Oscar Night's Biggest Trend? Hollywood Bringing Moms as Plus Ones

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 5:45 PM
The 2020 Oscars was a family affair.
As Sunday evening marked the end of awards season, countless celebrities flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. While many A-listers brought their significant others as plus ones to the Hollywood event, others invited along family members.
Specifically, many notable names invited their biggest fans (AKA their moms) to the Oscars.
Case in point: Marriage Story and Little Women actress Laura Dern was accompanied by mother Diane Ladd, her 18-year-old son Ellery Harper and her 15-year-old daughter Jaya Harper on the red carpet. Since tomorrow marks Dern's birthday, we're sure the Big Little Lies star was happy to be surrounded by loved ones.
Of course, the 2020 Oscars nominee wasn't the only industry veteran to bring their mother to the 92nd Academy Awards. In fact, Bombshell star Charlize Theron was joined by mom Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz on the red carpet.
You're never too old for a night out with mom, right?
For a closer look at all the celebs who brought their mothers to the Oscars, be sure to scroll through the images below!
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The Little Women lead was spotted alongside her mom inside the Dolby Theatre.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Marriage Story star was all smiles next to her family at the Oscars.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
The songstress walked the red carpet with her mother at the 92nd Academy Awards
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The John Wick actor was joined by his mom Patricia Taylor.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Bombshell actress and her mother rocked dark colors for the Oscars.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
The Little Women starlet walked into the Hollywood event with her mom by her side.
Article continues below
E!
The Booksmart actress was spotted with her mom Sharon Feldstein at the Dolby Theatre.
Check out more red carpet photos HERE!
Watch the 2020 Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the E! After Party special on E! at 11:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. PT for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?