Best Deals From Sephora's Presidents' Day Sale 2020

by Carly Milne | Wed., Feb. 12, 2020
Sephora is one of those stores that has specials, but doesn't always do a sale. So you know when they have one, it's good.
And they definitely have a lot of must-have marked-down goodies that have been coveted by beauty buyers. For example, there are blush and highlighter palettes, holy grail liquid lipsticks, high-shine lip glosses, eyeshadow brush sets... the beauty opportunities are endless!
To get you started, we shared some of our must-have sale items below. Make sure you stock up on these beauty buys before the weekend is through!
While not as iconic as the original Naked palette, Naked2 still earns its place in makeup history for being an excellent entry to neutrals. Spanning the taupe color family, this palette features a range of finishes from shimmers to mattes, and a surprisingly decent double-ended brush.
Anyone who has used T3 knows how amazing their hair tools are. Now you can hop on the bandwagon with this curling iron set that offers interchangeable barrels so you can customize your curls. It heats up fast and consistently, and the ceramic barrels ensure your hair remains frizz free.
Vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free, this medium-coverage foundation gives you a natural, radiant, satiny finish that's available in 35 shades. It's also good for all skin types.
This limited-edition holiday set features three of Fenty's creamy, metallic lipsticks with a frosted finish. There's hot pink Cuffing Season, coffee-toned What's Your Numb'a, and red hot red So Chilli. And they're made to flatter all skin tones.
Lightweight and silky, this talc-free highlighter is buildable with an out-of-this-world prismatic glow. Think of it as the powdery sister to their bestselling Holographic Stick that still offers an iridescent, multidimensional finish, and offers ingredients like coconut oil, avocado oil and mango butter.
If you're spending your long weekend on the hunt for good deals, we recommend you check out these sales from Lululemon and Walmart!
