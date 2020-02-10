JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
One, two slay.
On Sunday, Ciara put her growing baby bump on display at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. Walking the red carpet with husband Russell Wilson by her side, the "Level Up" singer rocked a sheer sequined ensemble that made her look all kinds of radiant and stunning.
For the asymmetrical Ralph Russo gown, Ciara donned a corseted black bodysuit underneath, allowing her décolletage, mid-section and legs to remain visible on the mesh chain mail-esque dress. To tie the look together, she tied her golden strands in a high-fashion loose top knot and wore a matching headband that featured the same fabric as her statement-making dress. Staying on theme with her shimmering ensemble, Ciara accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a pair of metallic black pumps.
Further proving that the "One, Two Step" singer and professional football star make up one of Hollywood's best-dressed couples, Russell looked sharp and stylish in a black satin tuxedo.
Ciara and Russell's Vanity Fair date night comes nearly two weeks after they announced that they were expecting their second child together. The parents-to-be, who welcomed daughter Sienna Princess back in 2017, took to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans with a gorgeous photo shoot from their recent vacation to Turks and Caicos.
Standing proudly on top of a rock formation at the beach, the "Goodies" singer, who also shares 5-year-old son Future Zahir with ex Future, put her bump on display for all to see in the empowering snaps. "Number 3," she captioned the picture.
Seizing a photobombing opportunity, Russell shared a similar post to Ciara's to break the news with his followers—only this time, he can be seen hilariously stealing his wife's thunder. Using the same caption as the "Beauty Marks" singer, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback posed for a selfie while Ciara worked her magic and made himself the focus of the pic.
