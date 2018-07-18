Ciara and Russell Wilson Dazzle on the 2018 ESPYs Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 5:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Russell Wilson, Ciara, 2018 ESPYs

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Ciara and Russell Wilson are doing date night in style.

All eyes were on the A-list couple when they made their way down the red carpet at the 2018 ESPYs.

The singer wore a stunning one-sleeved, yellow gown with a thigh-high slit for the star studded event. Escorting the songstress was her athlete husband who wore a navy blue and black ensemble and accessorized with gold jewelry to compliment his wife's bright dress.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is looking his finest since he will be one of the many athletes presenting at the award show.

Photos

ESPYS 2018 Red Carpet Fashion

Ciara, Level Up

Warner Bros.

And Russell is not the only one with something to celebrate. Tonight is also a special occasion for the singer who just released the music video to her single "Level Up" after taking a break in 2015 to devote herself to being a doting mom to their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson.

In May, the 32-year-old gushed about the joys of motherhood to E! News' Jason Kennedy, "I just love putting a smile on my kids' faces. They put a smile on mine. I just take pride in that. It's an awesome gift and blessing."

To check out what other celebs wore to the fashion-filled event, click on the gallery above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ciara , Russell Wilson , 2018 ESPY Awards , Awards , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Taylor Swift

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Twinning While Taking London by Storm

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: Romance Rewind

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers, 2018 ESPYs

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Make Red Carpet Debut at 2018 ESPYS

Instagram, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Cutest Pics

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Instagram

You’ll Love Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Even More After Watching Them Salsa Dance

Liv Tyler, Orlando Bloom

Liv Tyler Addresses Old Orlando Bloom Romance Rumors

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.