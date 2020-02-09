All the Reunions You May Have Missed at the 2020 Oscars

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 8:31 PM
The best part of awards shows? No, it's not the awards; it's the reunions!
Assemble all of the biggest names in Hollywood in one room and you're bound to get some amazing reunions, whether between famous exes or beloved co-stars. And at the 2020 Oscars, we were treated to an assortment of reunions, and fortunately for us, cameras were around to snap the unexpected get-togethers.
Remember when Renée Zellweger and Bradley Cooper dated? We sort of forgot until we caught a glimpse of the superstars catching up during a commercial break. Or how about when Nancy Meyers was reminded that she may have actually gotten the ending to one of her most famous rom-coms wrong when two of the stars took the stage together to present?
Plus, a former Hollywood couple made us ship them once again when they attended the ceremony together. Sigh, when will those two crazy kids come to their senses?!
Here are all the reunions you may have missed that went down at the 2020 Oscars. Prepare for nostalgia overload!
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
BFFs! The former couple and The Office co-stars proved they are just as close as ever as they attended the ceremony together. Ryan and Kelly are probably so jealous RN.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Friendly exes! The former couple, who dated for almost two years from 2009-2011 after first meeting on the set of the thriller Case 39, reunited at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, where she is nominated for Best Actress for her turn as Judy Garland in Judy and he's nominated as a producer of Joker.
MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images
17 years later and we still can't believe Diane didn't end up with Keanu in Something's Gotta Give.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Leo: Catch Me If You Can!
Tom: I finally did!
John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Fact: There was no reunion cuter than the one between the Black Widow co-stars, who greeted each other with us much enthusiasm as we greet our Postmates delivery guy with.
ABC/ARTURO HOLMES
But ScarJo wasn't just palling around with her new friend in the MCU, she also caught up with her fellow Avengers star during the show.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The Bridesmaids BFFs had the Internet rooting for them to host the 2021 ceremony after they hilariously presented two awards, randomly bursting into a medley of hit songs before announcing the winner of Best Costume Design.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The Sex and the City men had an adorable reunion at Elton John's annual Oscars party, and we couldn't help but wonder if Carrie and Samantha would l be jeal?
