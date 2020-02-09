Exes Renee Zellweger and Bradley Cooper Reunite at the 2020 Oscars

Renée Zellweger and Bradley Cooper are proving that exes can be friends after all.

The two stars reunited at the 2020 Oscars, years after they went their separate ways in 2011. Renee and Bradley mingled with one another as the crowd settled into their seats at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

The critically-acclaimed actors famously dated after they met on the set of their film Case 39, which was filmed in the summer of 2009. Though they seemed perfectly suited for each other, their relationship came to an end in March 2011, just as Cooper was completing filming on the movie Limitless.

All in all, not much is known about the pair's relationship as they kept it very under the radar. The only thing Bradley's ever really said about his ex is that he completely adores her. "I can't say enough about her. I just love her. I [loved] coming to work. I love acting with her. I can learn so much from her," he shared in 2010.