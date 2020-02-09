20 Fascinating Facts About Jim Carrey

It's a big week for Jim Carrey.

The iconic comedy chameleon returns to TV on Sunday, Feb. 9 with the second season premiere of Kidding, the tragicomic Showtime series in which he plays the grieving beloved children's TV host Jeff "Mr. Pickles" Piccirillo. And just a few days later, he makes his big-budget big screen return as the villainous Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog, his first wide-release film since 2014's Dumb and Dumber To.

And in honor of such a big week, he's been making the rounds, delivering the sort of interviews that only Jim Carrey can. (Who will ever forget his 2017 interview with E! News during New York Fashion Week when he said, among many wild things, "There's no meaning to any of this. So I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join and here I am"?!)

There was the appearance on The Graham Norton Show in the U.K. where he joked about Margot Robbie's looks and talent to her face and serenaded Daniel Kaluuya. And then there was the trip to Good Morning America where he left co-host Michael Strahan visibly uncomfortable more than once as he let loose on the set.