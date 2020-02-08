Get ready to see some "mat talk" at the 2020 Oscars.

Netflix's Cheer star, Jerry Harris, is headed to Hollywood, Calif. to attend the event of the year: The Academy Awards.

On Friday, The Ellen DeGeneres Show shared the exciting and special news that Navarro's very own would get to be a correspondent at the star-studded affair on Sunday, Feb. 9.

And because Jerry has become known for his incredible "mat talk" and amazing cheerleading skills on Netflix's hit documentary series, it only makes sense that he'd bring that energy to the Oscars.

"Are you ready for some exciting news," Monica Aldama, Jerry's cheer coach asked him in an Instagram video. "You're gonna go to L.A. and be Ellen's correspondent on the red carpet at the Oscars!"

It's safe to say, the Texas collegiate cheerleader was shocked.

"Oh my gosh," Harris screamed, jumping up and down with excitement. "And so what exactly am I doing? Oh my gosh. I'm talking to Ellen?"