Cheer's Jerry Harris Is Going to the 2020 Oscars and His Reaction Deserves an Award

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 1:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Get ready to see some "mat talk" at the 2020 Oscars.

Netflix's Cheer star, Jerry Harris, is headed to Hollywood, Calif. to attend the event of the year: The Academy Awards.

On Friday, The Ellen DeGeneres Show shared the exciting and special news that Navarro's very own would get to be a correspondent at the star-studded affair on Sunday, Feb. 9.

And because Jerry has become known for his incredible "mat talk" and amazing cheerleading skills on Netflix's hit documentary series, it only makes sense that he'd bring that energy to the Oscars. 

"Are you ready for some exciting news," Monica Aldama, Jerry's cheer coach asked him in an Instagram video. "You're gonna go to L.A. and be Ellen's correspondent on the red carpet at the Oscars!"

It's safe to say, the Texas collegiate cheerleader was shocked.

"Oh my gosh," Harris screamed, jumping up and down with excitement. "And so what exactly am I doing? Oh my gosh. I'm talking to Ellen?"

Read

Here's What the Cheer Cast Has to Say About Secret Hookups Within the Squad

However, Jerry's job at the Oscars is going to be much bigger than that.

In the video clip, it was revealed that he'll get to speak to all the celebrities on the red carpet. As if that weren't exciting enough? He'll also get a taste of that star-power life, because he's going to get styled and dressed ahead of the ceremony.

"We told @jerry.h.arris from #CheerNetflix that he was going to be our red carpet correspondent at the #Oscars," the Ellen Tube Instagram account page read. "His reaction was priceless."

Come Sunday, fans of Cheer will get to see Jerry do his thang at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

It's only a matter of time before he's on the other side of the carpet, being the one interviewed for his projects.

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT followed by the Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. PT for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Celebrities , Netflix , 2020 Oscars , Entertainment , Life/Style , Red Carpet , Events , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.