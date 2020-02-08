Jennifer Lopez Tears Up Reflecting on Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

It's been nearly a week since the Super Bowl LIV and while many of us may have forgotten what team won—let alone who played—one thing we won't forget for a long time is that halftime show performance that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira put on.

From the fashion to the subtle yet powerful political statements, the pole dancing, Shakira's viral moment, the surprise performances from Bad Bunny and J Balvin, to the powerful homage to Latino culture on a global stage—there was a lot to unpack when it came to this year's halftime show.

There were also a lot of people who found J. Lo and Shakira's performance over-sexualized and far from being family-friendly.

But J.Lo said she just wanted to portray that "women are on top of the world right now."

On Friday, Feb. 7 the Hustlers actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and gave us a play-by-play of her Super Bowl performance, including behind-the-scenes details, that amazing performance from her daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz and how she got ready for the show the morning of.

The "Jenny from The Block" singer even got a teary-eyed while reflecting what the performance meant to her overall.