When it comes to iconic modern fashion, the name thrown around very often these days is incredible designer Christian Siriano. The fashion mogul and his partner in crime Rachel Bilson stopped to talk with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi about his latest collaboration with Ziploc, and why being inspired by their accessories bag led him to a trend he's calling "cluttered couture."

"We partnered with ZipLock brand and it was so fun because I wanted to create something that was in every woman's purse," he shared about his hot pink creation that he designed using none other than random items from his family. "This is all my mom and my sister's junk from their bags. For real, my mom like fought me to get these sunglasses back. I'm like, 'It's going on the bag.'"

We're sure she calmed down a bit when she learned of the incredible project her son was working on. "We wanted to make something that was to show that could be cool and couture like, but with all your junk that you need to get rid of because you need to organize your life," he explained.