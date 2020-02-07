by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Feb. 7, 2020 4:55 PM
When it comes to iconic modern fashion, the name thrown around very often these days is incredible designer Christian Siriano. The fashion mogul and his partner in crime Rachel Bilson stopped to talk with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi about his latest collaboration with Ziploc, and why being inspired by their accessories bag led him to a trend he's calling "cluttered couture."
"We partnered with ZipLock brand and it was so fun because I wanted to create something that was in every woman's purse," he shared about his hot pink creation that he designed using none other than random items from his family. "This is all my mom and my sister's junk from their bags. For real, my mom like fought me to get these sunglasses back. I'm like, 'It's going on the bag.'"
We're sure she calmed down a bit when she learned of the incredible project her son was working on. "We wanted to make something that was to show that could be cool and couture like, but with all your junk that you need to get rid of because you need to organize your life," he explained.
Once he leaves New York Fashion week, it's full steam ahead to prepare for the Oscars this weekend. Last year, Siriano made headlines thanks to the amazing gown he created for Billy Porter, who was the first male to rock a dress on the red carpet. Something that Siriano was extraordinarily proud to be a part of.
"It's so great, because I think a young generation feels like they can wear what they want to wear. Which is really cool. That's the best part of it, actually," he shared. "We made a really cool look for Billy for Oscars weekend, so I think it's going to be fun. Not for the [actual] Oscars, but for something else and I think it's going to be really fun." We can't wait to see what he has up his sleeve!
Ziploc Accessory Bags are currently available at Walmart.com.
