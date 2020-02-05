ABC
Julie Bowen has already cried over the end of Modern Family—just don't expect her to do it at appropriate times.
"I've already done a fair amount of crying, but it comes out of the blue. Whenever somebody wants me to cry about it, I can't," Bowen told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
But she already has plans for the last day of shooting.
"I've definitely done the walking around and saying to people, ‘I love you, working together has been amazing, but come that last day I'm out of here. I'm going to be gone. I'm not hanging out for the crying fest.' Because I imagine it's going to be like a big amoeba of weeping, just sort of people hugging and crying. I can't do it," Bowen said.
Why not?
"Because I am not that kind of a human," Bowen laughed. "I need to cry alone."
Bowen's TV husband Ty Burrell said the cast's first table read was "fairly emotional."
"But I still feel like we won't really start feeling it until we get closer to the end," Burrell told press at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour. "I think right now we're all just feeling so grateful for the time that we've had, for the 11 years that we've all been on such a special ride that it's not feeling like the end yet, when I think the end is going to be hard—be genuinely hard."
Sarah Hyland told E! News at the SAG Awards the cast had three episodes left to shoot and one person in particular has been taking it hard.
"Jessica, who does my hair, can't stop crying. I love you, Jess!" Hyland laughed. "We finish at the end of February, so we have a whole month, it's fine. We have time."
Modern Family airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on ABC.