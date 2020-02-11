Volcom
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 3:00 AM
The surf report calls for big waves and even greater style.
While fans may know Coco Ho as a professional surfer from Hawaii, the 28-year-old is also a lover of fashion. She loves it so much that she recently teamed up with Volcom to create a fashion collection that will take you from the beach to the city in style.
"As a little girl, I was very inspired by people I met and things I've seen so traveling since a young age, I absorbed a lot of cultures and a really open mind. I want to say that encouraged my love for fashion," Coco shared with E! News exclusively. "For my collection, I made sure everything fit that season of my life—season one being Hawaii and comfortable and breathable beach pieces for long days and dresses for balmy nights."
The collection—composed of rompers, swimsuits, dresses and more—is also inspired by the Aloha state.
"Hawaii is very relaxed and colorful and that totally came out in the strap romper and beach pant," she shared. "I didn't solely think of Hawaii while designing but that's how ingrained in me home is."
We gathered some of our favorite pieces that are available on both Nordstrom and Volcom's site now. And whatever you choose to wear in the months to come, Coco hopes you feel a feel a certain way.
"EveryTHING should feel effortless and bold," she shared. "EveryONE should feel the same."
"This is my favorite piece of the collection," Coco confessed. "The windstoned jacket and short are the comfiest, cutest matching set—and so on trend right now."
"I did put a lot of effort into the maxi dress," Coco shared with E! News. "As I am only five-feet, two-inches, I get lost in long dresses but always admired them so I tried to tailor it to the body up top with a high leg slip."
"I am obsessed with this guava retro stripe—especially in the swim collection," Coco explained. "The one-piece and bikini are adorable and ideal styles for my active lifestyle."
"I love rompers because they are the most effortless piece," Coco shared. "It's not quite a dress but you still look put-together while staying comfortable."
Be casual and carefree in these flowy wide-leg pants topped with a drapey waist tie. Wear them with shoes or your favorite pair of flip-flops.
"I had to add in a few simple staple pieces. This black dress is a soft and breathable t-shirt material that will definitely be one of my go-to's," Coco revealed.
