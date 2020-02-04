Ellen DeGeneres x Walmart’s Spring EV1 Collection: 7 Looks We Love

Walmart
by Jake Thompson | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 10:12 AM
Spring cleaning usually means newfound space in your closet! And that's a great thing considering Ellen DeGeneres' new Walmart Spring EV1 collection just dropped, and it's going to save you money while keeping you street-ready in the latest denim threads. You'll be able to emulate the comedian, animal lover and talk show host's signature style with tons of new denim designs, fresh tie dye feels, and even casual-meets-chic footwear.
From patchwork jeans to weekend cargo coats to tie waist dresses, you can stock up your 2020 wardrobe (without burning a hole in your wallet). The new collection offers graphic tees, sweaters, eye-catching sets and more all while conveying Ellen's universal message: love and kindness. Our favorite from the collection? This ombre striped oversized cardigan with a peekaboo heart, of course.
Check our seven of our favorites below.
Your new go-to denim jacket is here! This versatile dark-died coat is equal parts comfortable and equal parts stylish. Doesn't hurt that the back has the cutest message!
For the ones who wear their heart on their sleeve, now you have this colorful knit topper to wear in your pocket! The pop of ombré detailing will make this cardigan a must-have in your wardrobe.
Not just your average pair of denims, these patchwork beauties will encourage your style to think outside the box!
Walk on cloud 9 in these bright-striped sneakers that meet at the intersection of comfort and versatility.
Dreams come true with this adorable AF cloud tie dye pajama set.
Cozy up in this mood-boosting knit pullover! The striped detail and pop of color will keep a smile on your face all day.
For brunches, weekend errands, or a day in the office, this light-weight denim tie dress will fit into your busy schedule with effortless style and comfort.
Check out the entire Ellen DeGeneres x EV1 Spring collection at walmart.com! Need Valentine's Day gift-giving ideas? We'd got plenty over at E!
