Harry Styles did not get to ring in his 26th birthday onstage over Super Bowl Weekend.

The pop star was supposed to perform on Friday night at a pre-2020 Super Bowl concert at Meridian at Island Gardens, off the coast of Miami. Just before he was set to take the stage, his set was canceled and the Pepsi-sponsored show was evacuated due to extreme weather. The city saw some heavy rain that night and the National Weather Service warned of possible wind gusts to 70 mph and brief isolated tornadoes.

"To those of you here in Miami, I was told there's a severe storm on the way," Styles tweeted. "The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I'm so disappointed, and I'm sorry. I love you all. H."

"As ordered by the Miami Fire Dept, Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar had to unfortunately be canceled due to extreme weather," read a tweet posted on Pepsi's Twitter page. "This was a mandatory evacuation in Miami across special event venues. We are focused on ensuring everyone is safely evacuated. We deeply apologize to the fans."