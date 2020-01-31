Why The Good Place Was Kristen Bell's "Dream Come True"

This is it. The Good Place is over. The acclaimed NBC comedy wrapped up its four-season run on Thursday, Jan. 30 with an emotional farewell that tied up the various journeys of the Soul Squad—Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Jason (Manny Jacinto), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Janet (D'Arcy Carden) and Michael (Ted Danson)—in tidy fashion. There was closure, notes of hope and so many jokes.

While the cast walked away with some personal prop keepsakes, they also walked away transformed from their time in creator Michael Schur's The Good Place.

"I do feel like I've been chasing for something like this forever. I love telling stories, I love complexity in the girls that I play, but I really like when the show has a message and does some good," Bell told E! News after The Good Place series finale.