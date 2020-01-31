Everybody loves a good mystery, and for a lot of people, that's part of the fun of The Bachelor.

Most seasons get spoiled before they even begin airing, but many don't read those spoilers, and choose to find out the fun way: Who does the lead choose? Do they choose anyone? Who ends up totally heartbroken? How long does the villain stick around?

We're now about to be five weeks in—nearly halfway—to Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, and his claims that his ending will go unspoiled remain accurate, at least as of press time. It might have been a mistake for Peter to say that so early, or to say it at all, but he did say it and so now we're here a few episodes into the season to try and figure out what that could mean.

Even former stars of the franchise are skeptical.

Nick Viall told E! News he's "a little intrigued with him saying that."

"I don't know how that's possible," he said. "It makes me curious. He obviously knows what happens but he might be underestimating how many people are trying to figure it out. Who knows?"