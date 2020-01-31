Kelsey has already had a rough time this season of The Bachelor, and now things appear to be getting worse.

In the exclusive clip above, Kelsey, who barely just recovered from having her expensive champagne possibly stolen in Champagne-Gate, is now freaking out about the never-ending torture that is being a contestant on The Bachelor. Apparently she can't stop crying over Peter Weber.

"It's only temporary. There's an end at some point!" Tammy points out.

"No, there's never an end," whines Kelsey.

"No, he has to pick one at some point," says Tammy, reasonably.

But does he though? There are currently theories that he hasn't chosen anyone, and that his season is indeed never-ending.

Kelsey's not just worried and crying about herself, but she seems to fear that Peter's current date is a "dramatic f--king bitch" and he might not know it, which makes her cry even more.