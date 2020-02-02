The Most Shocking Celebrity Transformations of the Week

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 3:00 AM
Orange County just got a major face-lift.
The Real Housewives of Orange County, aka the very first Housewives show that kick started the Bravo hit franchise, is experiencing its biggest change in 14 seasons—or should we say changes?—that is leaving fans wondering what will happen to the OG.
But RHOC is far from the only transformation to go down this week, as a Housewife from a different city went under the knife for the first time in a decade to celebrate becoming newly single, and Mila Kunis made a subtle change to her signature dark tresses.
Plus, CW star chopped off more than six inches of hair for a new look that is seriously tempting us to do the same. But the biggest transformation of all might just belong to Billie Eilish after the teen singer dominated the 2020 Grammys, proving she's anything but the "Bad Guy" of the music industry.
Check out this week's most surprising celeb transformations...
Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo
A mass exodus just happened in Orange County, as two of the Real Housewives' most famous stars announced they are leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County.
First, the "OG of the OC" herself Vicki Gunvalson revealed she was dropping her orange after being one of the very first Housewives 14 years ago. "I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for 'whooping it up' with me along the way," she wrote in a statement, with her exit following her shocking demotion to "friend of" last season.
But the very next day, her BFF/frenemy (depending on the day of the week) Tamra Judge, who joined the Bravo hit in its third season, also announced her official departure, writing on Instagram, "It's been a wild 12 years . But it's time for me to move on. Im sad to go but I'm very excited about my future."
A source told E! News she was offered "a limited role" in the upcoming season similar to Vickis' previous demotion. "Producers offered Tamra the opportunity to return to RHOC's upcoming season for 3 episodes, in order to wrap up her storylines and say goodbye to the cast on camera," an insider shared. "But she turned the offer down and will not be returning at all."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
At just 18, the "Bad Guy" singer has officially made music history after sweeping the four major categories at the 2020 Grammys.
Winning Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best new Artist (plus Best Pop Album), she is now the youngest star to ever win Album of the Year, and she's the second person ever and the first female artist to win all four of the major awards at the same ceremony.
Looks like Billie is quickly on her way to icon status. Duh.
Jack Fincham/Instagram
The fan-favorite Love Island star, who won season four of the hit U.K. reality series with Dani Dyer (though they broke up less than one year later), surprised his fans this week when he revealed on Instagram that he is now a father. "This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me," he shared.
"I'm normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media. This blessing I chose not to. I'm just a normal geeza, who went on a tv show, which throws you straight into the public eye...which I will forever be grateful for. However I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever," Jack wrote on Instagram.
While he didn't reveal the identity of his child's mother, Jack said they are longtime "great" friends but are not currently together.
Instagram/Claire Holt
The Originals star debuted her chic new lob on Instagram, joking that her hairdresser convinced her not to just "shave it off."
Along with the photo of her shorter and blonder new hair after sporting long locks, Claire wrote, "I wanted to shave it off but @josephchase convinced me not to be so dramatic."
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for New York Magazine
While subtle, the Bad Moms star debuted a new hair color at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, a rare change to her signature dark locks.
In addition to a fresh cut, Mila's hairstylist Chad Wood added golden brown to the ends of her just below-shoulder length hair, adding just the right amount of warmth for the winter.
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
New year, new single life, new breasts...that could be Teresa Giudice's tagline in the near future.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed she's getting her first breast augmentation in ten years to feel like her "best self" after her split from longtime husband Joe Giudice in late 2019.
"10 Years after my first Breast Augmentation I decided to have my breasts re-done," the Bravo reality star shared on Instagram, adding she "could not be happier with the results."
She continued, "I encourage anyone who doesn't feel their best self to work on feeling better. Even if it is the smallest thing every day."
