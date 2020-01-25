Cheers to new beginnings!

Jack Fincham took to Instagram to announce the news of the arrival of his little one, Blosson Fincham who was born at 8lbs and 2oz on Jan. 24.

In a lengthy caption, alongside a picture of himself holding his first child, a beautiful baby daughter, the LoveIsland winner wrote that he was reluctant to share something this special and personal on social media and went on to share that becoming a father is "the best thing that has ever happened."

"I'm normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media. This blessing I chose not to. I'm just a normal geeza, who went on a tv show, which throws you straight into the public eye...which I will forever be grateful for. However I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever," Fincham wrote on Instagram.

He added, "This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it's true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other."