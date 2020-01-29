There are some episodes of Riverdale that are so insane that they almost make sense, and somehow others that are so simple that they are utterly baffling.

That may sound like gibberish but hear us out: when Riverdale knows it is being utterly ridiculous, the ridiculousness is a whole lot easier to process. When things just happen casually and we're just supposed to accept them as being normal, it makes us truly feel like we're losing our minds. A secret new speakeasy can open and be successful in approximately 24 hours? Sure! A high school boy is hired to be tickled on camera for money? Absolutely!

This week's episode was ludicrous, but not if you ask a single one of the characters. It almost looked like just a totally normal day or three in Riverdale, until you looked a little closer and started asking questions.

Here is a list of some of the wild things that happened this week.