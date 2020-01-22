Riverdale Plays Football, Uncovers Evil Football Scheme

Welcome back, friends, to the most deranged show on TV.

In a shocking turn of events, tonight's Riverdale was about things that are actually high school-related. Sure, Veronica's still making and selling rum (that admittedly sounds kind of delicious), but other kids are playing football, fighting for control of the cheerleading squad, and writing articles for the school newspaper.

Yes, of course there's an evil plot on the Stonewall Prep football team to play as violently as possible (the more violent, the more the coach will pay you), and yes of course the cheery football article Betty was supposed to write turned into an unpublishable expose, and of course all of this required Veronica to go undercover at a football party, where she served them her delicious-sounding rum, and only uncovered the secret fact that Jughead had joined his school's secret society and it was even a secret from Betty.

"I didn't tell you, because it's a secret society."

Sir, do you know what show you're on? There's no way any secret society on Riverdale is possibly good news, even if it did get you a somewhat shady book deal.