It wasn't just Oliver and Felicity who got the most perfect ending in Tuesday's series finale of Arrow.

Before Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) met up with Oliver (Stephen Amell) in the afterlife, back in the office where he first saw her, we got to say at least a short goodbye or even a "see you later" to almost everyone we've ever loved from Star City and beyond.

It would be fairly easy, in fact, to see most of those characters later, since the majority of Arrow's main characters have already gotten to appear on or at least interact with characters from other CW superhero shows. There are already five on the air including The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Batwoman, while Superman & Lois is on its way and Green Arrow and the Canaries is awaiting pickup. Plus, there's HBO Max, which already has more superhero series in the works, like a Green Lantern show produced by superhero superproducer Greg Berlanti.