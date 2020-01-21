Stephen Amellis having an honest discussion about his mental health following the end of Arrow.

Filming has since wrapped on the series and the final episode is set to air next week, but the star is finding it difficult to say goodbye to the character he played for over seven years. These feelings revealed themselves when he sat down to talk with Michael Rosenbaum for the Inside of You podcast.

To start, Stephen and Michael discussed the show and what Stephen is currently up to, especially in terms of his mental health. This is when the father-of-1 revealed he's "struggling" to come to terms with the end of the show. He explained this and other issues have him feeling "mentally exhausted." He added that it was so bad he "laid on the couch" and "didn't eat" for two days.

After this, the CW star started to have an anxiety attack. He asked, "Is it hot in here or am I just sweating?" Then, as the host attempted to open a window, Amell said he might be sick, before cutting the interview short.