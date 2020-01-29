Tyler Cameron's next act? It's not The Bachelor, it's Barkitecture. Yes, Barkitecture, a new Quibi series that "captures the lifestyles of dog-loving, dog-obsessed people who are gifting their beloved fur-babies with the most ridiculously extravagant dog houses imaginable."

Each episode, hosts Cameron and Delia Kenza work with dog parents to build a fully customized dog house that "redefines sitting in the lap of luxury."

Known for his time wooing Hannah Brown during her season on The Bachelorette (and antics off-camera with Brown and Gigi Hadid), Cameron, who is also a model, got his MBA at Florida Atlantic University where he also played football. He recently started his own construction company and splits his time between New York and Florida. He's also an ambassador for ABC Food Tours. The organization's goal is to enrich the lives of children in underserved communities by taking them on excursions surrounding food and fitness.