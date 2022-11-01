All of the Wildest Guests Who Have Been on Below Deck

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

All aboard!

If you've been watching Below Deck (Bravo's addictive reality series following the guests and deckhands of luxury yachts) or any of its highly rated spinoffs all these years, then you know just how demanding and wild some of the passengers can be.

We've seen some of the craziest things happen in international waters and have rounded up the most insane guest moments between Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under to get you amped for the Nov. 1 premiere of the brand new Bravo series Below Deck Adventure.

Whether it's watching drunk and rich travelers throw the saddest foam party in the world to watching a group of women hit on Jack Stirrup (which, OK, that one we get), it's never a calm day on the ship, even if it is in pleasant waters. And as Adventure's Captain Kerry Titheradge already teased, fans can expect some wild, thrill-seeking guests hitting the mountainous fjords of Norway this season.