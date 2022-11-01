2022 People's Choice Awards

All of the Wildest Guests Who Have Been on Below Deck

From foam parties to guests feeling up the crew, some of Below Deck's wildest guests have nearly sent us overboard. See all the OMG moments before Below Deck Adventure's premiere.

By Kelsey Klemme Nov 01, 2022 1:00 PM
TVReality TVBravoCelebritiesBelow Deck MediterraneanPeacockNBCU
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

All aboard!

If you've been watching Below Deck (Bravo's addictive reality series following the guests and deckhands of luxury yachts) or any of its highly rated spinoffs all these years, then you know just how demanding and wild some of the passengers can be.

We've seen some of the craziest things happen in international waters and have rounded up the most insane guest moments between Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under to get you amped for the Nov. 1 premiere of the brand new Bravo series Below Deck Adventure

Whether it's watching drunk and rich travelers throw the saddest foam party in the world to watching a group of women hit on Jack Stirrup (which, OK, that one we get), it's never a calm day on the ship, even if it is in pleasant waters. And as Adventure's Captain Kerry Titheradge already teased, fans can expect some wild, thrill-seeking guests hitting the mountainous fjords of Norway this season.

photos
Below Deck Adventure: Meet the Cast

Relive the wildest charter guests ever below.

Below Deck Adventure premieres tonight, Nov. 1, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Bravo
Impossible Request

For the most part, the charter guest is always right. However, in season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, charter guest Erica requested that Captain Glenn Shephard do something to make the ship stop rocking. Unfortunately for Erica, they were in the middle of a thunderstorm and Captain Glenn didn't have the power to control the weather.

Other highlights from this charter group include a woman with hours worth of stories, bullying accusations among the ladies and so much more.

Oh Captain, My Captain

The Bravo franchise has had plenty of dramatic and crazy moments thanks to some unruly and demanding guests, including Georgia, who was a little too flirty with no-nonsense leader Captain Lee Rosbach.

Seafoam

Sometimes, you just want a foam party—at least, that's what this demanding guest asked for. Was it eyebrow-raising to see him drunkenly partying in what ended up being about four inches of foam? Yes. Was it still epic because of how excited he was? Also yes.

Bravo
Defiant Delores

Where do we start with Delores? The season eight Below Deck charter guest made a splash, literally and figuratively, after she drunkenly jumped into the ocean late at night. To make matters worse, this swimming session was in direct defiance to Captain Lee's order to stay on the boat. In a first for his career, Captain Lee ended Delores' charter early and sent her packing.

However, while being escorted away on the tender, Delores jumped into the ocean. Bold move, lady.

Bravo
Memorable Modern Family

Barrie boarded the Parsifal III with his blended family, including his current fiancé and his ex-husband, in season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. With such a large guest list, the crew was certainly put to work, especially chef Natasha. Not only did Barrie have no problem sending his breakfast back, but he also refused to have his family served buffet-style.

Bravo
Fighting Over James

The first charter of Below Deck season eight was certainly a memorable one. We're, of course, talking about when the charter guests found themselves bickering over deckhand James Hough. Specifically, charter guest Shay called dibs on the British yachtie. However, her boatmance hopes were derailed when pal Lexi flirtatiously rode a jet ski with James. Thus, a fight broke out over dinner, which shocked the Below Deck crew.

Cougar Town

It was ladies night on the high seas in this episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, but as the drinks flowed, some of the women started to get a little handsy with deckhand Jack Stirrup. Thankfully, Captain Sandy swooped in to save the day.

Above Deck Hookup

The crew aboard this ship got a show they didn't ask for when two of the guests hooked up in the crow's nest, a part of the ship that everyone could see on camera.

Cleanup Crew

In the same episode that the crew witnessed the on-deck hookup of two of their guests, they also discovered that their passengers also had never heard of cleaning up after themselves when they stumbled upon a used condom on the nightstand.

Gumball Drama

While many guests on Below Deck have been demanding, this may be the most ridiculous request because of how random it was. On one of the episodes, guests demanded gumballs, but not just any gumballs. They had to be colored gumballs and they even threatened to require they be delivered by helicopter if there were none on board.

Ghosted

Not every guest has found their trip to be a five-star experience, but usually they stick around to give feedback as to why. On this episode of Below Deck, we learn that a few of the guests straight-up ghosted upon arrival and fled the ship before even saying goodbye to the crew.

(Bravo and E! are both a part of the NBCUniversal family.)

(Originally published Jan. 29, 2020 at 7 a.m. PT)

