Alicia Keys' Best Moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Hosting an awards show is hard. But doing so in the wake of a tragedy is near impossible.

Just hours before the 2020 Grammys, the world was rocked by the devastating news that retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others died in a helicopter crash just outside of Los Angeles.

Still reeling from massive loss and shock, it was a more somber affair at the typically lively and rowdy Grammys red carpet and heading into the 62nd annual ceremony itself. But 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, returning for her second time as the night's host, rose the occasion, helping to console those mourning the loss, honoring Bryant and lifting the spirits of everyone in the audience as well as viewers at home, encouraging everyone to celebrate music for its ability to connect us.

After Lizzo's lively opening number, Alicia took the stage in a one should silver gown and immediately began the show by acknowledging the devastating loss of Bryant.