Kobe Bryant Dead in Helicopter Crash at Age 41

Kobe Bryant was killed on Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, E! News has confirmed. He was 41. He was 41.

The NBA legend and one of the best basketball players of all time, who retired in 2016 after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, was one of five people who died in the accident, which is under investigation.

It is unclear where the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter was headed or who piloted it. The aircraft crashed amid foggy conditions into a hillside near an intersection in area north of Malibu State Park. A small brush fire erupted and firefighters quickly extinguished it while other emergency workers searched the wreckage for survivors. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department posted on Twitter photos of the crash site.

Kobe was married to Vanessa Bryant and they had four daughters—Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and baby Capri. Authorities have not confirmed whether or not the star's family members were on board the aircraft.

During his NBA days, the athlete, an 18-time All-Star with the Lakers, often commuted via private helicopter from his home in the Newport Beach area to Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

Kobe, who was born in Philadelphia, entered the NBA straight out of high school and won five NBA titles with the Lakers and two Olympic gold medals playing for the United States. In 2018, he won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball.