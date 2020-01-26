Here's Exactly How Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" Was Made

So when the track, also co-written and produced by Little, debuted on June 14, they gobbled it up, allowing for it to debut at No. 2. And as they listened, it became clear this wasn't entirely business as usual.

Did she just reference GLAAD? Did she say "his" gown?

By the song's second verse, the song had quickly turned from calling out her own haters (of which there had been a few over the years) to taking on those who make it their mission to torment the LGBTQ community on the daily.

"You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace/And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate," she sang. "'Cause shade never made anybody less gay."

It was one thing for Swift to lay bare her politics on social media, as she had months earlier as the 2018 midterms approached, but for the first time, she was taking a decidedly political stance in her music. That the track was released smack-dab in the middle of Pride Month on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising was no coincidence. The accompanying video, released three days later, drove that point home, what with its parade of LGBTQ celebrity cameos and urging of viewers to sign her Change.org petition for the U.S. Senate to pass the Equality Act.