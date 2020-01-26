breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammys Win to Kobe Bryant

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 4:22 PM

And the winner is…

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

On Sunday, the "Old Town Road" artists took home the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance trophy at the 2020 Grammys. While Lil Nas X and Cyrus have certainly made a splash with their chart-topping hit, they weren't necessarily a shoo-in to nab the prize.

Why? Well, because they were nominated in a pretty stacked category—including "Boyfriend" performers Ariana Grande & Social House, "Sucker" singers The Jonas Brothers, "Sunflower" artists Post Malone & Swae Lee and "Senorita" artists Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello.

Yet, it's safe to say that the Recording Academy are fans of "Old Town Road" as, in addition to the Pop Duo/Group award, Lil Nas X and Cyrus also won the Best Music Video category. The popular single notably maintained the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 19 impressive weeks—the most in the chart's 60-plus year history.

Of course, following today's tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, Cyrus announced he was dedicating his trophies to the late Bryants.

Read

LeBron James and the Lakers In Tears As They Arrive Back in L.A. Following Kobe Bryant's Death

"So honored to win Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance," Cyrus wrote on Twitter. "I'd like to dedicate both to Kobe and his beautiful daughter. Sending my thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time. #RIPKobe @LilNasX"

As E! readers surely know, earlier today news broke that the NBA legend was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. He was only 41-years-old. In a tragic turn of events, Bryant's 13-year-old daughter was also with her dad on the aircraft and passed away on Sunday morning.

We're sure Kobe and Gianna's loved ones appreciate the gesture. Rest in peace.

For all the winners from tonight's awards show, be sure to click here!

The 2020 Grammy Awards air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. For a recap of music's biggest night immediately following the show, don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. And watch E! News on Monday morning at 7 a.m. for more on the Grammys!

