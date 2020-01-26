And the winner is…

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

On Sunday, the "Old Town Road" artists took home the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance trophy at the 2020 Grammys. While Lil Nas X and Cyrus have certainly made a splash with their chart-topping hit, they weren't necessarily a shoo-in to nab the prize.

Why? Well, because they were nominated in a pretty stacked category—including "Boyfriend" performers Ariana Grande & Social House, "Sucker" singers The Jonas Brothers, "Sunflower" artists Post Malone & Swae Lee and "Senorita" artists Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello.

Yet, it's safe to say that the Recording Academy are fans of "Old Town Road" as, in addition to the Pop Duo/Group award, Lil Nas X and Cyrus also won the Best Music Video category. The popular single notably maintained the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 19 impressive weeks—the most in the chart's 60-plus year history.

Of course, following today's tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, Cyrus announced he was dedicating his trophies to the late Bryants.