Halsey is clarifying a controversial comment she made on social media.

Earlier this week, Pitchfork shared their review of the singer's new album. "Too much of this album sounds like the amorphous pop that you might associate with a miserable Lyft ride," the tweet shared.

Ultimately, Halsey saw the review and chose to respond. "Can the basement that they run p*tchfork out of just collapse already," she posted (then deleted) online.

While it may sound like a standard clap back, one follower couldn't help but point out that the Pitchfork offices are at the One World Trade Center building in New York City.

"Losing my mind thinking about the person on Halsey's team who had to tell her she just called for the collapse of One World Trade," NBC News reporter Ben Kesslen pointed out online. Ultimately, Halsey realized she made a mistake and quickly deleted the post.